A video of a male coach congratulating an all-female Iranian volleyball team after a match has gone viral in Iran. That’s because instead of giving each of his players a high-five, the coach instead proffers a white board, which the players slap with their hands. In Iran, physical contact between men and women who aren’t related is against the law. This gesture has been nicknamed the "halal high-five" and says a lot about some of the contradictions inherent in women’s sports in Iran.



The volleyball match took place on July 19 in Pula, Croatia, as part of the Global Challenge tournament, where teams from countries all over the world come to compete. The Iranian team beat the American team Team BIP, clinching the title for the U23 Brijuni division of the tournament. The video shows the final goal scored in the match.







Some Iranians said it was ridiculous that the Iranian team’s coach couldn’t celebrate properly with his female players in a more spontaneous, natural way.





"Thank God, we have found a solution to a major problem in our country: the ‘halal high five’", this person says sarcastically.



Keeping the genders apart remains a cast-iron rule in many different situations in Iran, particularly in sport. For years, Iranian women have been fighting to be able to watch men’s football, while men are regularly refused entry to women’s futsal games. Despite this, the government often hires male coaches to train female teams, because of a lack of professional female trainers, according to our Observers – which then gives rise to the kind of situation seen in the video.



