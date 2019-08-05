Western police station- Gas masks going on - about to kick off. https://t.co/HGPghWRJOq Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) 28 juillet 2019

The traffic cone technique is much better than grabbing the hot canisters and throwing them back at the police. If the wind is against us -- as was the case on Sunday -- the gas always ends up wafting back over the protesters and, by that point, the canister is too close to the police for the protesters to be able to douse it with water.



Big empty water fountain bottles are also used to contain smoke. If all else fails, then protesters throw wet clothes on top of the canisters.



