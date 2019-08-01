Poaching and trafficking in the Democratic Republic of Congo have pushed many species, including gorillas, bonobos, elephants, leopards and pangolins, to near extinction. A group of committed volunteers and activists working with the Congolese NGO Conserv Congo investigate the networks that traffic animals and sometimes even confront hunters and traffickers in the hope of bringing them before justice.

The DR Congo contains more than 60% of the Congo Basin Forest, which is the second biggest rainforest in the world (after the Amazon Rainforest). It is illegal to hunt, trap and sell many of the endangered species that call this forest home.

The DR Congo is a signatory to several international conventions on the protection of wildlife and the regulation of the wildlife trade, including CITES. Signed in 1973 and adopted by 181 countries, this convention is meant to ensure that trade in wildlife and wild plants doesn’t endanger their existence.