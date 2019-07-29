More than 90 people died after a boat carrying migrants sank on July 1 in the waters off of Zarzis, a Tunisian town located on the border with Libya. While some local authorities in Tunisia have refused to deal with the dead, a group of Red Crescent volunteershave been working to bury the victims and record their details if ever their families should come looking for them.

The boat set off from Zouara, Libya before sinking not far from the Tunisian coast. Only three people survived. A further 90 people drowned, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa. In the wake of the disaster, volunteers have been working to bury the dead on Tunisian soil, even as some local authorities have refused to allocate space for the bodies to be buried.

The town of Zarzis is one of the few municipalities that has agreed to work with the Red Crescent to host the burials.

Mongi Thameur, the governor of nearby Gabès, told French magazine Jeune Afrique that the town didn’t have enough space for these bodies and that grave sites were reserved for locals, first and foremost.

Chamseddine Marzoug, a volunteer with the Red Crescent in Zarzis, has been running a cemetery of the unknowns for the past 12 years where he buries the bodies that wash up on the beaches in eastern Tunisian. Unfortunately, that cemetery has run out of space.

The Red Crescent launched an online petition to raise enough money to buy land for new cemetery. The people who died in the July 1st shipwreck are being buried in this new site.