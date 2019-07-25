Thousands of Russian women are posting photos of themselves on social media wearing make-up or using an Instagram filter to look beaten and bruised. Their faces, bleeding from lacerations or purpled with bruises, stare accusingly at the camera. The images are part of an online campaign calling on the Russian government to pass a bill against domestic violence in the country.

Human rights activist Alena Popova and Russian internet star Alexandra Mitroshina started the campaign along with a petition that urges the government to introduce a draft law on the topic. The phrase ‘I didn’t want to die’ in Russian - #янехотелаумирать – has become the slogan of the campaign, with women etching the phrase in eyeliner over their lips, cheeks or chests.











The campaign’s launch comes in the wake of a number of high-profile cases of domestic violence, such as the Khachaturyan murder trial. Three teenage sisters, Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan, murdered their father in July 2018 after enduring years of physical and sexual abuse. In June, a court charged the sisters with premeditated murder, which sparked outrage across Russia. The two older sisters, Krestina and Angelina, face up to 20 years in prison. Maria Khachaturyan, who was a minor at the time of the killing, could be in prison for up to 10 years.

In another case, on July 8 this year, nursery school teacher Oksana Sadykova was allegedly stabbed by her husband and killed. Before her death, Sadykova had already reported her husband to the police.

Mitroshina referred to those two cases in her Instagram post launching the campaign, saying, "There would not be so many deaths if there was a law”.

Only 3% of domestic violence cases go to court

These stories have cast a spotlight on the country’s high rates of domestic violence, and the lack of legal protection for women from their partners and family members. The country does not have a specific national law that deals only with domestic violence, and there are no protection orders in Russian law. Only around three per cent of domestic violence cases are ever heard in court.





At least one in five women in Russia has “experienced physical violence at the hands of their husband or partner at some point during their lives”, according to official studies cited by a 2018 Human Rights Watch report. The report also details how women are often treated with disbelief, contempt or disinterest when they report abuse to the police, and says domestic violence is often seen as a private matter that should be solved within the family, without resorting to external help.









In 2017, President Vladimir Putin signed into law an amendment that partially decriminalised domestic battery for first time offences. The change reduced the punishment for violence against a spouse or child that results in bruising or bleeding, but not broken bones, from a possible jail sentence to a fine. In the year following the amendment, the number of domestic violence cases reported to the police halved – suggesting that women were deterred from reporting abuse.