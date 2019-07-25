Observers

Thousands of Russian women are posting photos of themselves on social media wearing make-up or using an Instagram filter to look beaten and bruised. Their faces, bleeding from lacerations or purpled with bruises, stare accusingly at the camera. The images are part of an online campaign calling on the Russian government to pass a bill against domestic violence in the country.

Human rights activist Alena Popova and Russian internet star Alexandra Mitroshina started the campaign along with a petition that urges the government to introduce a draft law on the topic. The phrase ‘I didn’t want to die’ in Russian - #янехотелаумирать – has become the slogan of the campaign, with women etching the phrase in eyeliner over their lips, cheeks or chests.

В России 16 млн жертв домашнего насилия. В России защищается насильник, а не жертва. Жертве говорят: «будет труп-приедем, опишем». 80% женщин-заключённых, обвинённых в убийстве, сидят за то, что оборонялись от мужа/сожителя-тирана. ⠀ Дела сестер Хачатурян бы не было вообще, если бы государство вовремя бы вмешалось и выдало бы Хачатуряну охранный ордер (запрет на приближение, угрозы, насилие, преследование). Не было бы отрубленных рук @margoritka1211 , трупа Алёны Вербы, трупов Оксаны Садыковой, Яны Савчук. Не было бы столько смертей, если бы был закон. ⠀ ⠀ Мы запускаем флешмоб #ЯНеХотелаУмирать в поддержку закона о домашнем насилии, который спасает жизни уже более чем в 146 странах мира. Мы требуем принять его в России⠀ ⠀ -вся информация о законе, текст законопроекта, зачем его принимать, истории жертв домашнего насилия, статистика по России, ссылка на петицию — на сайте (ссылка в шапке профиля) ⠀ Как Вы можете помочь принятию закона: ⠀ ⠀ - Поучаствовать во флешмобе. Закон могут внести в Госдуму уже этой осенью. Чтобы это точно произошло, очень важна огласка. ⠀ ⠀ Поэтому просим Вас помочь и распространить информацию, публично высказать свое требование принять закон.⠀ ⠀ - Чтобы поучаствовать, надо сделать фото с надписью на себе или с табличкой с хэштэгом #ЯНеХотелаУмирать (можно сделать грим, но это опционально и необязательно) и в посте тоже указать хэштэг⠀ ⠀ -Можно подписать самой/самому и призвать своих друзей, знакомых, подписчиков подписать петицию с требованием принять закон — она на сайте http://domesticviolence.ru/. ⠀ ⠀ Сейчас там 496000 подписей. Наша цель — собрать миллион.⠀ ⠀ Хэштэг #ЯНеХотелаУмирать появился не просто так: он посвящен одновременно женщинам, которых убили в результате домашнего насилия (они не хотели умирать), а также женщинам, которые сейчас отбывают срок за убийство партнера в рамках самообороны от домашнего насилия — то есть в трактовке: «я не хотела умирать, поэтому оборонялась от агрессора». Если бы закон был, он защитил бы таких женщин еще до смерти партнера и не вынудил бы их пойти на крайнюю меру самозащиты.⠀ ⠀ Спасибо @alexandramitroshina @arbatskayalara @muaschool_ru @anotherone_makeupartist #зазаконпротивдомашнегонасилия

Совсем недавно погибла очередная жертва домашнего насилия. Оксану Садыкову начал бить муж. И когда чаша терпения переполнилась, она написала на него заявление о побоях и подала на развод. В полиции ничего не сделали, мужа отпустили, он подкараулил ее в подъезде и убил на глазах у 8-летнего сына. Трое несовершеннолетних детей остались без матери. ⠀ Оксана была бы сейчас жива, существуй у нас закон о домашнем насилии. После избиений и попытки удушения ее муж не должен был находиться на свободе, или же Оксану должен был защищать охранный ордер. Муж должен был носить датчик движения и проходить психологическую программу для агрессоров (они, кстати, работают великолепно. В других странах). Но наше государство не защитило Оксану, и она умерла при попытке уйти. ⠀ Таких Оксан у нас в стране много. ⠀ Ежегодно от домашнего насилия в России гибнут около 12.000-14 000 женщин (https://rg.ru/2012/10/23/nasilie.html) В Америке, где сильно развита система профилактики и борьбы с домашним насилием, в 3-4 раза меньше. Хотя население там в два раза больше, чем у нас. ⠀ России нужен федеральный закон о профилактике семейного насилия и помощи пострадавшим от него. Есть шанс, что его будут рассматривать этой осенью. Чтобы это точно произошло, нам нужна максимальная огласка. ⠀ Внезапно я поняла, что действовать надо прямо сейчас, и что только моего голоса мало. И обратилась за помощью к другим блогерам. А сейчас хочу обратиться к вам. ⠀ Мы запускаем #ЯНеХотелаУмирать — флешмоб в поддержку закона о домашнем насилии, который спасает жизни уже в 146 странах. Мы требуем принять его в России. ⠀ РОССИИ НУЖЕН ЭТОТ ЗАКОН. Пожалуйста, если вы понимаете это, помогите нам добиться его принятия — выскажитесь публично о его необходимости. ⠀ Чтобы поучаствовать, надо сделать фото с надписью #ЯНеХотелаУмирать на себе или с табличкой с хэштэгом #ЯНеХотелаУмирать (можно сделать грим, но это не обязательно) и в посте тоже указать хэштэг. Табличка или надпись необязательна, если у вас нет возможности их сделать. Важна любая поддержка. ⠀ Дальше в серии➡️

The campaign’s launch comes in the wake of a number of high-profile cases of domestic violence, such as the Khachaturyan murder trial. Three teenage sisters, Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan, murdered their father in July 2018 after enduring years of physical and sexual abuse. In June, a court charged the sisters with premeditated murder, which sparked outrage across Russia. The two older sisters, Krestina and Angelina, face up to 20 years in prison. Maria Khachaturyan, who was a minor at the time of the killing, could be in prison for up to 10 years.

In another case, on July 8 this year, nursery school teacher Oksana Sadykova was allegedly stabbed by her husband and killed. Before her death, Sadykova had already reported her husband to the police.

Mitroshina referred to those two cases in her Instagram post launching the campaign, saying, "There would not be so many deaths if there was a law”.

Only 3% of domestic violence cases go to court

These stories have cast a spotlight on the country’s high rates of domestic violence, and the lack of legal protection for women from their partners and family members. The country does not have a specific national law that deals only with domestic violence, and there are no protection orders in Russian law. Only around three per cent of domestic violence cases are ever heard in court.

At least one in five women in Russia has “experienced physical violence at the hands of their husband or partner at some point during their lives”, according to official studies cited by a 2018 Human Rights Watch report. The report also details how women are often treated with disbelief, contempt or disinterest when they report abuse to the police, and says domestic violence is often seen as a private matter that should be solved within the family, without resorting to external help.


In 2017, President Vladimir Putin signed into law an amendment that partially decriminalised domestic battery for first time offences. The change reduced the punishment for violence against a spouse or child that results in bruising or bleeding, but not broken bones, from a possible jail sentence to a fine. In the year following the amendment, the number of domestic violence cases reported to the police halved – suggesting that women were deterred from reporting abuse.

“If we had had this law then my life could have been completely different”

Serafima Fofanova, 25, posted a photo of herself using an Instagram filter that was created for the campaign. The filter gives the user a black eye and adds a scratch on the side of the head, as well as adding the hashtag in an inky scrawl around the user’s lips. She spoke to the FRANCE 24 Observers team about why she wanted to add her voice to the voices of other Russian women asking for this law.

Я подписала петицию... @alexandramitroshina меня эта тема тоже касается. #янехотелаумирать ⠀ В детстве, человек который юридически и биологически являлся моим отцом, которого я должна была таковым считать, я называла дядя, за это мне прилетало и не только за это... но мне «повезло». А маме моей нет, он неоднократно избивал ее, хотел избить когда она была беременна мной, возможно даже бил, этого мне уже никогда не узнать. ⠀ Я видела удары в спину матери горячим утюгом... я видела как этот человек пырнул своего друга ножом меж рёбер, прямо у нас на кухне... моя психика блокирует частично эти воспоминания, так бывает с тяжелыми потрясениями и я не могу вспомнить чем эти ситуации заканчивались и что было ещё, ведь мне было всего 5-7 лет на момент тех происшествий. ⠀ Полиция приезжала и уезжала потому что мама в итоге говорила что все нормально и прощала его. Многие задаются вопросом как можно позволять обращаться так с собой и прощать насилие.... сейчас я для себя понимаю что мама просто хотела любви и была слишком мягкой, слабохарактерной..... я всё

“We really need this law. There are a lot of situations of domestic violence in families but people are silent about it. Nothing happens until a tragedy occurs. [Those who commit domestic violence] are criminals and should be punished for what they are doing.”

The campaign has a particular resonance for Fofanova, who comes from a family riven by domestic violence.

In the caption for the photo she posted, Fofanova detailed the abuse her mother suffered at the hands of her father. She describes seeing her father hit her mother in the back with a hot iron, and how her father threatened a friend of his by jabbing him in the ribs with a knife in the family kitchen. “My mind partially blocks these memories,” she writes. “This is what happens with severe shocks. I can’t remember how these situations ended, because I was only between 5 and 7 years old at the time”.

She also describes how the police did come to the house, but then went away again after her mother assured them that everything was fine and that she had forgiven her husband. She continues, “Many wonder how you can allow yourself to be treated like that and to forgive such violence…Now I understand that my mother just wanted love.”

“When I was writing the post on Instagram I was crying. If we had had this law then my situation could have been different. My life could have turned out so differently. My father beat my mother very badly in front of me when I was a child. I was so afraid of him. My grandmother came and took me out of the family, 4,000 kilometres away from my mother and father, and she gained custody of me. If the police had taken him away it would have protected our family from him.”

Fofanova says that when she signed the petition there were only 500 names. At the time of writing, over 600,000 people have signed the petition. In response to the petition, the head of the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament Valentina Matviyenko announced that politicians would look at the possibility of strengthening legislation against domestic violence.

 

Reporting by Christopher Brennan, writing by Catherine Bennett.


