Concha recalled “tearing up” when he left the US for the last time. He was a member of the 'Dreamer' generation, immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children and grew up there, graduating from high school. Many of the Dreamers were protected by an Obama-era program shielding them from deportation, but President Donald Trump is trying to phase it out. Concha told the FRANCE 24 Observers that he wanted to show other deportees that opportunities are available for them in Mexico.

I’ve seen how people suffered because of a broken immigration system. I thought my life was over after getting deported. It was the worst time of my life. But then I realized that I could create a pathway for other people who have to come back.

We provide psychological assistance, food vouchers and Spanish classes, and we do events to connect people with companies. Every single day we pick up people who have just arrived at the airport or bus station and help them get to their final destination or get shelter for them.





There are many opportunities here, especially if you’re bilingual. We can help you get certified and become an English teacher. Right now the call center industry is the only industry that’s welcoming us, but we’re looking for other opportunities for bilinguals. Tech is opening up as well.



