Refugees in the Libyan capital were chased away from a building belonging to the United Nations High Commissionner for Refugees by security forces in late June, videos posted online show.



The refugees, mostly Sudanese, had been displaced by the Libyan civil war and were living in a school in Tripoli until it was taken over by armed groups.

On Twitter, Sudanese users shared videos that showed Libyan security agents driving the group away from a building described as belonging to the United Nations.







In one video, a Libyan man is heard shouting, "I'm not going to tell you one by one... get out!" He is seen shoving a refugee as he says, "There's no one here, there's no more High Commissionner."







The same man is seen in another video shouting at a Sudanese man lying on the ground and pretending to kick him. “Get out, go f*** yourself! Aren’t you ashamed to be sitting like that in front of the building and then you tell me you are filming! Go and f*** yourself and your camera, too! If you didn’t have a child with you, I’d have f***** you over, I would have crushed you.”

The refugees were among a group of around 150 people from Sudan, Eritrea and Iraq who had been living in the Ahmed Ben Chatwan School since April. The Libyan Red Crescent, a branch of the Red Cross, manages the school while the UNHCR provides medical care and counseling.



Libyans and refugees from neighboring countries in Tripoli have been caught in the conflict between government forces led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and rebel groups under the command of Khalifa Haftar that seek to take over Libya.