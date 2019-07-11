The words on the truck are straight from the video game Grand Theft Auto V.

A fake video of a plane narrowly avoiding a crash with a truck recently traveled all over the world. The page was viewed more than 1 million times.The clip shows an aircraft just missing a bright orange tanker on a runway. After the tanker stops right in its path, the landing plane pulls up just in time to prevent a collision.The video was widely shared on social media, particularly by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, secretary general of Pakistan's Awami Tehreek party (PAT), who wrote on Twitter July 5: “Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind." The tweet was shared at least 1,200 times.Many commenters did not believe that the video Gandapur shared was real, with some noting that the original footage had been posted on YouTube by user TheUiGamer. Conducting an internet search for the words, “Put Ron in Your Tank,” emblazoned in white on the side of the truck, yield results showing that the plane and truck are from Grand Theft Auto V, a video game allowing players to pilot various vehicles.Gandapur's tweet has since been deleted, but it has been archived here