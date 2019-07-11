Observers
A fake video of a plane narrowly avoiding a crash with a truck recently traveled all over the world. The page was viewed more than 1 million times.
The clip shows an aircraft just missing a bright orange tanker on a runway. After the tanker stops right in its path, the landing plane pulls up just in time to prevent a collision.
The video was widely shared on social media, particularly by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, secretary general of Pakistan's Awami Tehreek party (PAT), who wrote on Twitter July 5: “Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind." The tweet was shared at least 1,200 times.
Many commenters did not believe that the video Gandapur shared was real, with some noting that the original footage had been posted on YouTube by user TheUiGamer. Conducting an internet search for the words, “Put Ron in Your Tank,” emblazoned in white on the side of the truck, yield results showing that the plane and truck are from Grand Theft Auto V, a video game allowing players to pilot various vehicles.
Gandapur's tweet has since been deleted, but it has been archived here.
The words on the truck are straight from the video game Grand Theft Auto V.
Nevertheless, the video was soon shared in other forms, even after articles began to appear explaining the clip’s true origin.
“Terrorist attack in Algeria, which was prevented due to the pilot's great skill,” said the @Od_Edu account in Argentina, posting in Spanish. The tweet, posted at local time on the evening of July 8, has been shared more than 17,000 times and seen more than 1 million times.
The @OrgPhysics account, which has more than 47,000 followers, shared the video on the July 9 and received more than 2,800 retweets.
Eduardo Rodriguez, a meteorologist for the television station Univision in the United States, also shared the video July 9 on Twitter.
The account @Od_Edu replied to concerns about the video's authenticity by saying that they had seen the video on WhatsApp and thought it was interesting, adding they were “not an expert in editing or airplanes.”
Neither @OrgPhysics or Eduardo Rodriguez replied to a request for comment on whether they believed it was real.
Scenes from video games often pop up in videos that misrepresent reality, such as a battle scene from the game Medal of Honor, which was taken for the real thing by Turkish television.
This article was written by Christopher Brennan (@CKozalBrennan)