Umut Hasanoglu, a fourth-year biology student and a member of the group “We must defend ODTÜ,” said protesters were sprayed with pepper spray.

We stood guard all night. At 6:30am on Monday, hundreds of police officers suddenly appeared. We couldn’t do anything because there were too many of them.

They told us to leave the forest. We tried to buy time by taking down our tents slowly, and then other people joined us, including journalists and some officials.

They hit us to get us to go away. They sprayed pepper spray just a few centimetres from our faces, it was aggressive. I was thrown on the ground and then kicked in the head.



They also set up barriers to keep others from joining us.





"Police are attacking ODTU," the student group "We must defend ODTU" wrote in a tweet.

As soon as they had chased us off, they started cutting down the poplar trees. It was horrible to watch, especially because our campus is the only forested area in Ankara.

The area is rich in biodiversity. There are nearly 3,000 trees from 29 different species and 27 bird species. We also found a native sage species. We’ve been demonstrating since May 15, as soon as we saw construction equipment appear on campus.