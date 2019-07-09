Every day at 6:30am, a small group of volunteers in Brownsville, Texas, pulls wagons loaded with breakfast, clothes, baby wipes and chalk for children to play with across the bridge to Mexico, where dozens of migrants wait to hear their number called by US immigration officials so they can cross the border and apply for asylum.

The plaza in Matamoros where the migrants have set up tents is not so much a place of shelter as it is an industrial parking lot. It’s a large patch of concrete with no toilet facilities, closed off by concrete traffic barriers and offering little shade from the hot sun. Many of the migrants have been waiting there for two months.





Asylum seekers set up tents near the foot of the international bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. (Courtesy of Team Brownsville)

Residents working in the Brownsville school district began collecting supplies and crossing the border to bring them to asylum seekers last July. The group, Team Brownsville, also greets migrants at the local bus station in Brownsville, where they are dropped off after being released from detention.