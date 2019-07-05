On the night of June 29, a group of men went on a rampage, ransacking Syrian-owned businesses in Istanbul, after rumours started circulating about a Syrian man who had sexually assaulted a minor. While Istanbul’s police say this rumor is false, it sparked a wave of violence, fueled by social media and xenophobic statements made by several important opposition figures.

Several videos, which have been widely circulated on social media since June 29, show a group of men gathering in the streets of the Ikitelli neighbourhood, located on the European side of Istanbul. "Get out, Syrians!", one man yells.

After parading through the streets, the men started ransacking shops owned by Syrians, which can be easily be identified because their signage is in Arabic.



Halk Suriyelilere ait dükkan ve evlere saldırmaya devam ediyor.

Ek olarak : Halkın sokaklarda suriyeli kovalamaya başladığı söyleniyor. pic.twitter.com/Po4m3hpjGL DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) 29 juin 2019

"Locals continue to attack Syrians’ businesses and homes,” reads the caption on this video posted on Twitter on June 29 archive ).

A video widely shared on social media shows a man giving an openly xenophobic speech in the street in Ikitelli.



This video was posted on Twitter by a resident of the Ikitelli neighbourhood on June 29 ( archive ). The France 24 Observers contacted this person, who said that the belligerent crowd gathered in front of the police station before they started to go after Syrian-owned businesses. "There will be no peace or no happiness unless the Syrians leave. No one sends their children to the park. Go to a park and you’ll see the Syrians. They smoke hookah, they drink alcohol, they walk around naked. The men show off their bodies, these idiots. Our soldiers are dying [in Syria] and, here, they are just taking advantage of us."

Later in the evening, the police dispersed the crowd using water cannons and tear gas.

#SonDakika

Polis, İkitelli'de toplanan kalabalığa tazyikli su ile müdahalede bulunmaya başladı. pic.twitter.com/PShvhN7nc8 DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) 29 juin 2019

This video was posted on Twitter on June 29 archive ).

The authorities released no information about how many people might have been injured in the violence. The day after the attacks, however, the Istanbul police did say that they had spoken to the minor who, according to the rumours that sparked the violence, had suffered “verbal sexual harassment” from a Syrian. Police reported that she said that the rumour was born of a misunderstanding and called for calm.