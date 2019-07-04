A group of young activists in Guinea is fighting to raise awareness about the dangers of female genital mutilation, which is often performed on girls during the summer break to give them time to recover before school resumes.

"Vacation is coming soon... danger!” reads a post on Facebook page of the Club des jeunes filles leaders de Guinée (Young Girl Leaders of Guinea Club). "Our parents, aunts and grandmothers will take advantage of this time of year to cut little girls.”

The Club des jeunes filles leaders de Guinée wrote in a Facebook post that genital mutilation is often performed on young girls during the summer break.

Nearly 97 percent of Guinean women between 15 and 49 have undergone genital mutilation. The ritual typically involves cutting or removing female genitalia, especially the clitoris, for non-medical reasons.



Around 100 volunteers, mostly teenage girls and young women, monitor an emergency helpline for victims and travel to various communities to educate families about the procedure's risks.