Protests were held in around 50 cities across India last week after a young Muslim man was beaten to death by a mob in the eastern state of Jharkhand.



Tabrez Ansari, 24, was attacked in the night between June 17 and 18. Videos of the lynching show Ansari, tied to a telephone pole, being beaten as the mob accuses him of stealing a motorcycle and forces him to chant "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" ("Glory to Ram and Hanuman").

Ansari was forced to chant “Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" ("Glory to Ram and Hanuman") as his attackers laughed.

The FRANCE 24 Observers team is not sharing footage of Ansari being whipped by the mob, but is including a screenshot below.



Police did not intervene during the attack and detained Ansari for four days before bringing him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police later arrested 11 individuals involved in the attack. Two officers were suspended.



As videos of the beating began circulating on social media, online users expressed horror at the violence of the mob and the lack of police intervention. Protests were organised using the hashtag #JusticeForTabrez as activists called for Ansari's attackers to be held accountable and for an end to mob violence.