A video of a teenage girl in Tehran being violently arrested by police after playing with water guns has sparked fury among Iranian internet users.In the video, taken on June 22, a plainclothes officer is seen forcing the 15-year-old girl into a police car as she shouts and attempts to resist. The officer pushes her and punches her as several other officers in uniform look on. A friend of the teenager who filmed the video can also be heard shouting.Police said the girl, who was playing water games with her male and female friends in a park in eastern Tehran, had been “violating the moral codes.”The video was published on Instagram the next day by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian activist in Washington, D.C., who campaigns against mandatory hijabs.