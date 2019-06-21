Gudmundur Ogmundson, a forest ranger in Vatnajökull National Park, took the photos.

I was working in the park in 2012 and I knew that the glacier was receding. But when you live next to a glacier and you see it every day, you don’t realise that it is slowly melting.



I bought a new lens for my camera that year and used it to take pictures of the Skaftafell glacier. The next year, I was looking back at the photos I had taken and decided it would be interesting to take another photo from the same place at the same time of year and see what had changed. I saw immediately that the ice had diminished in 2013, so I started to take the same photo sometime between February and April each year.





Photos by Gudmundur Ogmundson.

The melting ice I saw wasn't surprising because the same thing is happening to all of the glaciers in our country. There’s no doubt that this is a result of the climate crisis.

The climate crisis has serious consequences. The glaciers are important water reserves, especially for hydroelectric energy [Editor’s note: More than 80% of Iceland’s energy is generated by hydroelectric plants]. Melting ice means more water, which, in the short term, is generally good for local factories. But in the long term, they might find themselves short on resources.

Glaciers also supply potable water. And lastly, as the glacier recedes, moist ecosystems nearby will dry out. This will likely have a negative impact on the plants and drive away the birds, animals and insects that live there.