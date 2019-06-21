A hashtag alerting online users of accounts that used photos of allegedly drugged Chinese women to sell date-rape drugs has turned into a viral call for women’s safety and rights.

In late May, Russian-speaking users on Twitter began flagging accounts that posted such photos to advertise the drugs and pornographic videos, the South China Morning Post reported. They used the hashtag #ChinaWakeUp in an attempt to raise awareness among social media users in China.

Some of the women in the photos appeared to be unconscious and many accounts provided sellers’ contact information on platforms like WeChat, the hugely popular Chinese social media app that integrates tools including messaging and mobile payments. Other accounts posted photos of women in lingerie posing suggestively and of drug bottles.

Some Chinese social media users saw the hashtag on Twitter, which is blocked in China but can be accessed using a virtual private network, or VPN. They sent screenshots of the accounts to feminist activists on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, who alerted their followers and called on them to report the accounts. #ChinaWakeUp has since been viewed more than 25 million times on Weibo.

“We’ve been exposed to this type of thing before,” user Guozili wrote, referring to the online sale of the drugs. “Now we see solidarity and action from our fellow sisters abroad. Thank you, thank you, we are waking up.”

Online sales of date-rape drugs and pornographic videos are prevalent in China, with many transactions taking place on private groups on WeChat. Potential buyers can easily join groups to get pricing information and are sent videos of unconscious women as ads, according to a report by Beijing News last year. The drugs are often referred to with emojis or single Chinese characters so sellers can avoid being caught.