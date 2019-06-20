A visibly weak polar bear wandered into the city of Norilsk, in the Arctic Circle, this week, scavenging for food more than 800 kilometres away from its natural habitat. It was the first time locals had seen a polar bear in 40 years, and was likely a result of the climate crisis.

The animal was filmed walking through an industrial zone with its snout to the ground, looking for food. Local media outlets reported that the bear scavenged in dumpsters and piles of trash, and occasionally lay down on the ground, seemingly exhausted.

“It’s an alarming sign”

The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke with Alexei Kolesnikof, a mine worker in Norilsk who saw the animal.
 
I saw it on the outskirts of our city district Talnakh. It was looking for food and eating from trash, and later it fell asleep right there. It looked clean except for dirt on his paws. I felt a grain of sadness when I saw it, because it is not natural for polar bears to leave their habitat to search for food. It's an alarming sign, something is not right with nature or with the place where it comes from.

Итак, можно поводить итоги на сегодня. Но сперва я хотел бы поговорить о этике общения... Я немного в шоке, честно говоря. На меня обрушился просто шквал нападок после первых публикаций! Чего только не пишут, и всё больше мерзость. Как будто это я этого мишку сюда загнал и принимаю решение, что с ним дальше делать! Все решения принимает администрация города! Предупреждаю всех тролей и иже с ними! Буду всех блокировать без предупреждения! Не нравится- не читайте! ⠀ Итак, мы сегодня, совместно с корреспондентом "Северного города", провели целое расследование! Нашли места, где были проведены первые съёмки белого медведя, следы его переходов, остатки его трапезы. Далее, объехали места его возможного нахождения, обследовали на квадрокоптере окрестности мест встречи с ним, но найти зверя не удалось сразу. Нашли место, откуда медведь взял оленью шкуру, которую обглодал. Провозившись несколько часов, мы поехали в Норильск передохнуть и покушать. Но увы, мы остались голодными. Появилось новое видео, и стало понятно где находится зверь. Он шел вдоль труб к старому АБК рудника "Таймырский". И мы срочно поехали обратно... ⠀ Вопрос к читателям. Учитывая массовые нападки на публикации о белом медведе, прошу высказать всех своё мнение, стоит или нет продолжать публикации?...

Alexandre Korobkine, a local environmental official, told the French news agency Agence France-Presse earlier this week that the bear was being monitored by police and emergency services personnel. A team of specialists arrived in Norilsk on Wednesday to inspect the bear and determine the best course of action.

Irina Yarinskaya, a photographer, told the FRANCE 24 Observers that a cage was being prepared for the bear before it would be moved to a safer environment.

“The bear was lying on the ground for a long time, occasionally opening its eyes," Yarinskaya wrote in an Instagram post. "It then got up slowly and crossed the road to go to the landfill."
 
Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert, told The Guardian that the bear appeared to be struggling to see and may have been lost.

The climate crisis has melted many sea ice habitats, where polar bears traditionally live, and forced them to search for food on dry land. The desperate animals occasionally come into contact with humans. In February, several dozen starving polar bears entered homes and other buildings in the Russian archipelago of Novaya Zemlya, home to roughly 100 people, in search of food.


This story was written by Liselotte Mas.
Russia /  climate change