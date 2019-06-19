A screenshot from the video.



تصویرهایی هست که هیچ‌وقت از یادم نمی‌ره و با این‌که اون‌جا نبودم، شرمنده‌م می‌کنه. یکی اون خرس که سنگ می‌خورد و تا آخر هم نتونستم ببینم. تصویر تنها بودنش تا مرگ با منه. Shadi Beyzaei (@Shadibeyzaei) 16 juin 2019

"There are images that I will never forget and that make me ashamed even though I wasn’t there," one Twitter user wrote. "This image of the bear being stoned is one of them. The image of him alone will stay with me forever."

Due to the violent nature of the video, the France 24 Observers is only publishing screenshots.

A video of a bear cub being stoned to death by villagers in Iran has sparked horror and prompted police action after it was posted online on June 16.In the video, taken in a forest in Mazandaran Province in northern Iran, around a dozen men are seen throwing stones at the cub, which appears to be in a state of shock. A woman can be heard calling for the group to stop. Later, some of the men are seen tying a cord around the unconscious bear and dragging it to the side of a road.The video quickly went viral, and many online users began searching for the perpetrators.