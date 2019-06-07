Women who sing alone in front of an audience in Iran can risk up to two months in prison and 74 lashes. Authorities have clamped down on performers in recent months, as in the case of Negar Moazzam, who has been summoned to court after sharing a video of her rendition of an old pop song in the village of Abyaneh on social media.Other female singers accompanying male performers have previously been censored after taking the mic for a quick solo song. In this week's show, we took a look at how Moazzam's summons is part of the state's suppression of female performers.