For eleven days in late May, Mains d’Oeuvres, a cultural space in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Ouen, turned into a temporary haven for around two dozen unaccompanied migrant minors. The youths, who ranged in age from 12 to 16, helped prepare dinner, joked around with the organizers and, most importantly, had a roof over their heads.

Unaccompanied migrant minors face steep challenges in France, as their lack of papers often prevents them from being officially recognized as minors by the state and from receiving government support.

The project was inspired by a photo series by Yvan Loiseau in which he cooked meals with various families he met in nearby Saint-Ouen and which was being exhibited at Mains d’Oeuvres. After meeting Agathe Nadimi, founder of Les Midis du Mie (Lunch for foreign unaccompanied minors), which provides meals and support for migrant teenagers on their own, Loiseau decided to expand the project by inviting a group to cook and sleep in the exhibit.

The young migrants, who hailed from countries including Senegal, Somalia, Guinea and Angola, made couscous with sweet potatoes and turnips, salmon with arugula pesto and, for dessert, a strawberry salad with jasmine and basil. They set up a ping pong table and kicked a soccer ball around in the shed. As night fell, they placed thick comforters on the floor of the exhibit to use as makeshift beds.

Couscous for dinner. (Photo: Agathe Nadimi)

Loiseau said he sought to blur the lines between artists and citizens.