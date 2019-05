Also, women: what do you use when you go out running? Amanda Deibert ????️‍???? (@amandadeibert) May 29, 2019

I usually jog with this tucked in the hidden pocket of my running shorts, it has a nice clip I also keep it on me at my job cuz we’re an all female store and usually we close alone. pic.twitter.com/ARlhvCqV0t werechef (@therealneyzilla) May 29, 2019

I just bought @Alythuh self defense kit, has an emergency alarm, a knife that is a “key” and peeper spray. Highly recommend. https://t.co/fkOIQ35J2d Trying to be happy Amy 🌻 (@MsAmyMMyers) May 29, 2019

my dad got me a panic alarm that is supposed to stun attackers and also has a flashlight on it pic.twitter.com/Y8I5aCxFz6 conIee (@shallowcure) May 29, 2019

i also have quick release pepper spray (both of these items can be found at bass pro and probably amazon!!) you can also buy super loud alarm key chains and stun guns for cheap on amazon (stun guns are not legal or can only be purchased with a license in some states!) pic.twitter.com/FjI1wulDka vanessa (@VanessaLliker) May 31, 2019

I don’t run but my mom got me this off Amazon I believe. Comfortable and safer for you than the keys pic.twitter.com/EEPF0iGYh8 Mya Riley (@MyaRiley9) May 30, 2019

If I'm not walking with my dog or another person I will usually carry my knife & an alarm that will activate if I pull on it. Both were gifts from other women...

It is amazing how many people will avoid looking at you/get in your way when you have a dog though. pic.twitter.com/fui6YT7hrg 𝖌𝖚𝖒𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖊 🌿 (@Roaming_Vapour) May 29, 2019

I found this bracelet and now I wear it all the time. Not just running! I also text license plate numbers and physical descriptions of sus people to friends. pic.twitter.com/rWS2UFm16c Alyssa Adams (@alyssaadams_) May 31, 2019

I think a lot about how someone could physically pick me up off the street and kidnap me, but most people cross the street once they see River. pic.twitter.com/Q4grnYaudp 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚢 & 𝚙𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚢☝🏼 (@RawrItsNichol) May 30, 2019

I take this, her face is intimidating enough 😇 pic.twitter.com/GtIEYmxBeI Mrs.Chrome (@MrsChrome95) May 29, 2019

I really enjoy running at night because it’s peaceful. But I don’t feel safe doing so without my dog. She’s the goodest girl. I know she has my back. pic.twitter.com/WBQm9NIPEl Alycee ⚓️ (@leecee517) May 30, 2019

Amanda Deibert, a TV and comic book writer, asked a simple question on Twitter: What do women carry with them when they go running outside?Her tweet soon went viral, as hundreds of women shared tips and photos of the items they bring to protect themselves from potential attacks. It was just another reminder of the many risks women can face even when going on mundane activities like a quick jog in the streets -- or, as Deibert put it, "in case you wondered what being a woman is like".Many users wrote that they carried pepper spray, small gadgets with a hidden blade or very loud alarm key chains. Others said they kept their keys between their knuckles in case they needed to defend themselves.Some women also shared photos of their dogs, which they said helped ward off potential attackers."It makes me sad that it is so common for us as women to feel the need to take extra safety measures, but ultimately I feel like discussing it is a good thing," Deibert told Buzzfeed News