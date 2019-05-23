Five children died in Conakry, Guinea, in the early morning of May 18 after heavy rains caused flooding in the capital. Our Observer said garbage had blocked the drainage canals, further contributing to the floods.

The children were sleeping in their home in the Dabondy neighbourhood in Matoto, Conakry, when a torrent of water and garbage made the wall collapse.



Fatoumata Chérif, a blogger who launched a social media campaign in 2017 to raise awareness about waste in the city, posted photos of the destroyed home on social media.

Sur les ruines des maisons de Dabondy 3 après l'inondation. Un triste constat. #SelfieDéchets pic.twitter.com/8fU3pZ3Q0X Chérif Fatoumata (@Fatiiche) 20 mai 2019

Quand les déchets se transforment en mercenaires à Dabondy3 et font des victimes (au moins 4 enfants). Tristesse et consternation ce matin. Des mesures urgentes doivent être prises pour la gestion efficace des déchets en #Guinée #SelfieDéchets #Urgence pic.twitter.com/0kBm5M6jAc Chérif Fatoumata (@Fatiiche) 18 mai 2019

Fatoumata Chérif shared photos of destroyed homes and wrote on Twitter that "urgent garbage management measures needed to be taken".

