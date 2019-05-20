In 2015, the group also launched "Fábrica de Cine", a series of film and audiovisual workshops at high schools in the Baruta municipality that help introduce teenagers to the industry.



Rotundo said exposure to culture was essential despite the current crisis.

Culture might seem secondary considering the state that our country is in. But we think that it is incredibly important in creating critical thinkers who are able to think for themselves. Culture is a powerful vehicle for social and societal change.





An outdoor screening organised by Gran Cine.





Organisers set up the inflatable screen.

In the past few years, many of Venezuela’s movie theatres have been shutting their doors. We used to work with eight theaters but six of them are closed now. Some festivals have been shut down as well.





A "Fábrica de Cine" film workshop.





The number of Venezuelan films being produced has also drastically decreased. For the past ten years, there were at least 12 films produced every year through the Centro Nacional Autónomo de Cinematografía (CNAC), the film governing body. In 2014, there were 30 films produced. But in 2018, I don’t think any films were produced through CNAC, whose money comes largely from ticket sales. In 2018, there were only 13 million tickets sold, a massive drop from the 30 million sold in 2015. This year, the number could drop to 10 million.



Meanwhile, movie tickets cost between 50 cents and a dollar [Editor’s note: around 0.50 and 0.90 euro], which is really expensive for most Venezuelans, given that minimum wage is 40,000 bolivars [Editor’s note: around 6 euros]. People don't have money for entertainment anymore.

This article was written by Chloé Lauvergnier (@clauvergnier).