Taiwan’s parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage on Friday, becoming the first in Asia to do so.

Lawmakers had a two-year window to make a decision after Taiwan’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples had a right to marry in 2017.

Tens of thousands of supporters waiting outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in the rain burst into celebration after the vote was announced.





The gay marriage bill is being voted in the Taiwanese Parliament right now! 40,000 supporters have showed up in the rally to support the bill! 🏳️‍🌈 #MarriageEquality #Taiwan #釋字748 pic.twitter.com/5DLwn6tJJz Glenn Lio (@GlennLio) May 17, 2019



“#LoveWon,” President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted. “We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country.”

The weeks leading up to the vote were marked in part by student-led “men in skirts” events that went viral. At New Taipei Banqiao High School, students organised a week-long event in early May encouraging male classmates to wear skirts to support gender equality and challenge societal norms of what men and women should wear.

Teachers at the school joined in as well. In a video posted to the New Taipei Banqiao High School student union Facebook page, principal Lai Chunjin said the event aimed to “smash gender stereotypes.”







Photos of the campaign went viral on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, with supporters commending the students for their work and writing that people were free to wear what they liked.

The success of the event drew the attention of students at National Taiwan University, who launched their own “Men in Skirts” day on May 13.