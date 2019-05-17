Marc M.*, a first-year medical student at the Université Nangui Abrogoua, said students who are forced to sleep in school facilities are unable to focus on their studies.

Students have been waiting for the university residences to be renovated for a long time. Those who can’t find or afford housing in Abidjan sleep in the classrooms and auditoriums and wait until the weekend to go home to their families. We call those kids the "Kossos".

Other students like me come from the city or the surrounding area, but we can’t make the long and expensive trip between home and school every day. Traffic is so bad that the commute takes me up to two hours. That means I end up leaving at 6am to get to a 9am class. And I have to pay a bus fare or to share a taxi.

Students curl up in amphitheaters at the Université Nangui Abrogoua in May 2019 (Photo: Marc M.)