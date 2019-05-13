

Distrust of the disease was heightened after the North Kivu cities of Beni and Butembo were excluded from voting in the presidential election in December, with authorities citing the Ebola outbreak, said our Observer Sammy Mupfuni, a journalist who co-founded the fact-checking website Congo Check . The site recently began identifying and debunking rumours surrounding Ebola.

Fake news spreads on popular Facebook groups, such as Véranda Mutsanga en révolution, which has nearly 200,000 members, and on WhatsApp. The messages are usually in French, Swahili, Kiswahili or Kinande, the local language.



#Ebola sur #Facebook des messages de haine contre les équipes de riposte circulent dans le groupe "Véranda Mutsanga", on y parle de carrément brûler les CTE. Des #FakeNews y sont à foison. Ici????en Kiswhahili on dit que les blancs sont venus voler des organes des noirs via Ebola. pic.twitter.com/JRDJL1iOur ℝ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@rodrah1) 5 mai 2019

On social media, users said they planned to burn down Ebola treatment centres and claimed that helicopters were being used to "inject the population with the disease." The most common theory we see is that Ebola doesn’t exist, that it's just a conspiracy. Some messages accuse Ebola teams of spreading the virus by spraying it in homes and bathrooms, and others claim that the virus is being sprayed from helicopters.

#FactCheckEbola La propagation d'#Ebola est dûe à la transmission interhumaine. Et cela par le contact direct avec les liquides corporels infectés et non à la pulvérisation du virus ds des toilettes coe l'affirment +ieurs #intox. @MinSanteRDC @WHO @Internews_RDC @UNICEFDRC pic.twitter.com/B1caUhUboU Congo Check (@CheckCongo) 17 avril 2019

Congo Check also aims to raise awareness of the disease by reminding locals that Ebola is spread by bodily fluids and that many people have been successfully treated at the medical centres, known as CTEs.

Tweets by Congo Check informing readers that Ebola is spread by bodily fluids and that 394 had been successfully treated at the medical centres, in response to rumours that Ebola teams had sprayed the virus in bathrooms and that people were sent to the centres to die.