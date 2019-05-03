

Satellite images indicate that the footage was taken earlier

Satellite images from Google Earth help locate the buildings seen in the video.

A comparison of the video and satellite images shows that the video was taken on the Qeshm Island airfield.

Satellite images indicate that construction of the airfield began around December 2017.



A few missing details

The ships and aircraft seen in the video are missing key identifying details.

An F-18, with several idenfitying inscriptions, taking off from an aircraft carrier.

Old drone images