The students took photos of a black classmate and described him as "a giant monkey." They sent emojis of gorillas and wrote that the classmate was "searching for lice in his behind," using a more vulgar term.

The racist slurs were part of a private chat between second-year sociology students at the University of Lorraine in Metz, in eastern France. But the conversion was posted online last week, prompting hundreds of protesters to stage a campus protest on Tuesday. Joined by local politicians and residents, the crowd chanted "No to racism at my university, yes to multiculturalism."

Participation importante à la marche contre le racisme organisée à Metz. Beaucoup d’étudiants mobilisés pour dire oui au vivre ensemble et non à la discrimination. pic.twitter.com/864IXAgL2D Clémence DIDIER (@VPE_UL) April 30, 2019

The messages were initially shared in December in a Facebook chat called "Oh djadja," a reference to a song by Aya Nakamura, a French singer of Malian origin. They were then posted on social media on April 25.