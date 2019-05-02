A video of President Emmanuel Macron seemingly being given the cold shoulder as he leaned in for a handshake during the April 27 final of the Coupe de France went viral on social media, as many online users expressed glee at the brush-off.



In the since-deleted Facebook video, Macron is seen waiting expectantly in the stands as members of the Stade Rennes football club, which had just defeated Paris St Germain on penalties, prepare to receive their trophy. A man described by online users as a member of the Rennes club management team appears to walk past the French president without shaking his hand.



The video, posted shortly after the final, was accompanied by the caption, "The slight of the century... the most beloved dictator in the world!” It had been viewed 700,000 times as of April 29.



The same clip was shared on Twitter on April 28, with the user joking that the Yellow Vest movement had found its newest member.







The video was shared widely on several political pages on Facebook, including "Dégageons Macron," or "Let's get rid of Macron," and "Avec NDA," which supports the French right-wing politician Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, according to the fact-checking team of the French daily Le Monde.



But the scene was taken out of context. The management staff member did in fact shake Macron's hand just seconds before, as seen in a video published by Franceinfo on April 28.

The Rennes players and staff are seen lining up to shake hands with officials, including Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and Macron. The management employee in question, who is slightly obscured by the team manager in front of him, shakes Macron's hand first before turning back to shake Maracineanu's. When he turns around again to continue down the line, he passes by Macron and heads straight toward Noël Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation.



The staff member "had already shaken Macron's hand, so he didn't shake it again", Stades Rennes told Franceinfo. The club declined to reveal the staff member's identity.



This story was written by Alexandre Capron.