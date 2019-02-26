At least 5,000 acres of land (over 20 square kilometres) in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in southern India have been razed by a forest fire that began on February 21. Locals and environmental activists in the region mobilised to try and stop the blaze’s rapid advance, armed with little equipment or protective clothing. Our Observers accuse the authorities of being too slow to act – but also condemn the behaviour of locals, who often start fires deliberately.

Vulnerable animals like elephants, leopards, sambar deer, tigers and Indian rock pythons live inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The fire raged for five days before it was eventually brought under control, and authorities in Karnataka state are still assessing the damage.





The Fire Accident has spread in Bandipur National Tiger reserve Forest. Its very sad for us and Animals. pic.twitter.com/hYUdY38HNI Rajan (@RajuKamati4) February 24, 2019

This video was taken by a forest ranger in Bandipur Forest. Source: Twitter

The weather was unusually hot for the season and the fire was fanned by dry winds, helping it to spread even more quickly. Some activists said that the local forest department had not done enough to prepare for the possibility of forest fires.

It took until February 25 – five days after the fire began – for the authorities to employ the use of helicopters, dropping water on the wildfire. The Indian Air Force sent two helicopters that released approximately 49,000 litres of water onto the fire from what is known as a "Bambi Bucket" – a tank of water suspended from the helicopter.

Nakul M. Dev, 30, is an environmental activist based in Bangalore. He went down to Bandipur forest over the weekend to try to help put out the fire.