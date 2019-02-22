Wal Moussa Achitela (not his real name) is a Chadian journalist who investigated this video for the news site TchadInfos.com. He’s using a pseudonym because he is afraid of reprisals from other members of the National and Nomadic Guard.

When I saw this video on social media, my first thought was that it had probably been filmed in Lac province. I recognised the whitish soil and the style of shelter that you can see in the background. I know this region well so I reached out to my contacts there to try and identify the victim as well as the exact location where the incident took place.

Several people pointed me towards a 28-year-old woman. When I called her, she confirmed that she was the person in the video and that the incident had taken place eight months ago in Tchoukou Talia, in the Kaya department, in Lac province. Other residents also confirmed to me that she was the woman in the video. She told me that she had been bedridden for six months after the beating.

She told me that the perpetrators of the attack were members of the National and Nomadic Guard (GNNT) who were based in the area. To verify that, I asked her to tell me the colour of the berets that members of the GNNT wear. She said grey, which is correct. Moreover, in the video, you can see a vehicle with what looks like the GNNT motif on the side.

The woman said that one of the men in the GNNT had propositioned her but that she had refused. So they accused her of trafficking drugs and used that as an excuse to whip her. They also tortured her in the water.

She told me that she isn’t the only woman to have been accused of dealing drugs and brutalised after refusing to sleep with one of the guardsmen. She also said that guardsmen have another strategy-- sometimes, they will accuse the husbands of the women they desire of dealing drugs and imprison them. Then, they can usually pressure the women into sleeping with them as a way to free their husbands. I had already heard of this happening in the area.