The man holds the baby upside-down by its ankles, and begins to swing it between his legs, before balancing it above his head and even throwing it up in the air. A crowd is watching, and some record the spectacle with their smartphones. An amateur video shows a Russian couple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, performing this street act in order to earn money to fund their travelling. The video has been viewed over 67,000 times since it was posted on February 2.

According to the BBC, the Russian couple, who are both in their late twenties, are in Malaysia on a month-long tourist visa. The video was taken in Bukit Bintang, a district of the country’s capital.

Facebook users were shocked by the video of the street performance. The man who posted the video called it an “irresponsible act that can literally cause injury to that poor baby”. In the video, a voice says in Malay, “This is stupid, how can you do this?”

The Russian couple are an example of the phenomenon known as “beg-packing”, where tourists from usually developed countries travel to other countries and beg on the street in order to earn money to fund their travelling. In the video, the mother of the four-month-old child sits next to a homemade sign that explains that they are travelling around the world and so are looking for donations.

We spoke to Ornella Lenoir, a midwife based in France, who was shocked by the video and said that it was risky for the infant’s health.